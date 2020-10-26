Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $27.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $27.02 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

