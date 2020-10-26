Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

