Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

