Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Shares of Auctus Growth PLC (LON:AUCT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $26.50. Auctus Growth shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 72,277 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $707,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.97.

Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (2.45) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

