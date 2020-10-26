AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1,943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 123,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

