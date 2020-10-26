AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AtriCure worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AtriCure by 176.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

