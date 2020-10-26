ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

