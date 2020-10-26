Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $687,337. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atreca by 562.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atreca by 160.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $522.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

