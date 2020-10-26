Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and NextEra Energy Partners (NASDAQ:NEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners and Atlantica Yield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77 Atlantica Yield 0 4 3 0 2.43

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $64.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Atlantica Yield has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08% Atlantica Yield 1.75% 1.04% 0.18%

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Atlantica Yield has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Atlantica Yield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.99 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -43.10 Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 3.05 $62.13 million $0.61 49.80

Atlantica Yield has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats NextEra Energy Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

