Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Apple stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,994.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 105,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 58,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

