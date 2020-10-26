ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

