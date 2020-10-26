Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

