Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $23.70 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

