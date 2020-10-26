Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.