Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

