Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.