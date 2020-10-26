Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.96.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

