Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

