Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APAM stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

