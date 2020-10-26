Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aramark from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $127,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

