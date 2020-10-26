AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

APPF opened at $153.00 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,085 shares of company stock worth $12,889,070 in the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

