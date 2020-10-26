Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

