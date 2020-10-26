Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

