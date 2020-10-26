Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

