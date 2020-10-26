Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.99. Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

