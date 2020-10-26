Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $51.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

