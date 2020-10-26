Analyzing Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) & McRae Industries (NYSE:MCRAA)

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for McRae Industries and Wolverine World Wide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolverine World Wide 0 4 7 0 2.64

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus price target of $29.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than McRae Industries.

Volatility and Risk

McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McRae Industries and Wolverine World Wide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.56 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide $2.27 billion 1.02 $128.50 million $2.25 12.53

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McRae Industries and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide 3.00% 17.74% 5.25%

Dividends

McRae Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wolverine World Wide pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats McRae Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources, markets, and licenses a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Wolverine, and Stride Rite brand names. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves; and Keds, Saucony, and Sperry branded apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Further, it operates brick and mortar retail stores, and e-commerce sites. The company sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 28, 2019, it operated 96 retail stores, as well as 41 consumer direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

