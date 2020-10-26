Analyzing Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Gardner Denver (OTCMKTS:GDI)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Gardner Denver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gardner Denver 0 3 3 0 2.50

Gardner Denver has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Gardner Denver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gardner Denver is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Gardner Denver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49% Gardner Denver 6.49% 8.86% 3.47%

Volatility and Risk

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gardner Denver has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Gardner Denver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.53 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Gardner Denver $2.45 billion 2.74 $159.10 million $0.76 43.14

Gardner Denver has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Summary

Gardner Denver beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brand names. The Energy segment engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and service of a range of displacement and liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

