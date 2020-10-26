Analyzing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) & CVF Technologies (NASDAQ:CNVT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 9.02% 9.14% 3.67% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and CVF Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $92.95 million 3.51 $11.42 million $1.17 7.20 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CVF Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and CVF Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.49%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats CVF Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

