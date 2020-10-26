Analyzing Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) & Coffee (OTCMKTS:JVA)

Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coffee $86.47 million 0.24 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Elamex SA de CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elamex SA de CV and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coffee has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.74%. Given Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coffee is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Profitability

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A Coffee 0.01% 0.03% 0.02%

Summary

Coffee beats Elamex SA de CV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elamex SA de CV

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2019, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 19 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

