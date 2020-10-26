Analysts Set GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target at $9.67

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

