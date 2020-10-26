Analysts Set GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLYC. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.23 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

