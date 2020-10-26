Analysts Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) PT at $12.38

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN opened at $11.37 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

