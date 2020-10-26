Analysts Set Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT at $51.67

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ANIK stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 179,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,442,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

