Analysts Expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. IsoRay also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoRay.

IsoRay stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

