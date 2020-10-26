Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,997,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,414 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

