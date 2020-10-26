Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems comprises about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

