Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in AxoGen by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $542.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

