AMS Capital Ltda Sells 50,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.80 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

