AMS Capital Ltda Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMS Capital Ltda cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $309.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

