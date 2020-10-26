AMS Capital Ltda Purchases Shares of 10,000 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $514.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $232.25 and a 1-year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.84.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $1,550,014.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

