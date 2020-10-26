AMS Capital Ltda Makes New $33.69 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,691,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 8.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

