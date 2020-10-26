AMS Capital Ltda Has $8.84 Million Holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S accounts for approximately 2.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

