AMS Capital Ltda Has $72.47 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMS Capital Ltda decreased its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 17.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.13% of Mercadolibre worth $72,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,312.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of -385.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $957.63. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. 140166 raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.12.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

