AMS Capital Ltda Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,448.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

