AMS Capital Ltda Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,408 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 5.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after buying an additional 14,201,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vale by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,637 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,963,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,104,000 after purchasing an additional 500,454 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,370,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,107 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

