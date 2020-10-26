AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock worth $14,639,353 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $735.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.