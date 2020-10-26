AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

