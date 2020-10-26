Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.77

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.77 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 45566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

