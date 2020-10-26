Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.